Clerihan FC Summer Camp

Clerihan F.C Summer camp will run from the 5th-9th of July. The camp will run from 10-2 each day at a cost of €60 per child, family discount €100 for 2 or €150 3 or more. To book a place text Shane on 087 6689582 or DM the Clerihan Facebook with name, age, contact details and if there is any medical conditions. Camp places will be on a first come first served bases.
