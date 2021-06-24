Tipperary gardaí renew phishing alert after Roscrea woman targeted
The gardaí in Tipperary are again appealing to people to be wary of online and phone scams following another incident in the Nenagh district
A woman in the Roscrea area was reportedly the victim of a phishing scam in recent days.
It is understood that the woman clicked on a link in a text message purportedly sent from her bank.
A garda spokesperson confirmed that a "significant" sum of money was transferred out of the woman's account.
