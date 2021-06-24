Tipperary TD calls for defibrillator awareness campaign following Eriksen incident

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has called for an awareness campaign around the importance of CPR and community defibrillators following the near tragic heart attack suffered by Danish footballer Christian Eriksen at the European Championships.

Following Mr Eriksen’s cardiac arrest Deputy Browne has called for an awareness campaign to highlight the location of defibrillators in communities, and for CPR and defibrillator training to rolled out in all schools.

“I believe that this indecent has shown how quick and effective treatment can save the life of someone who may suddenly experience a cardiac arrest,” he said.

However, he said, that this type of quick and effective treatment was only possible if there was widespread and easily accessible knowledge of where defibrillators were in each community.

“With this in mind, I am asking communities to contact me with the location of defibrillators in their areas. I will then submit the list to Tipperary County Council to cross-reference and ask them to erect signs at prominent locations in each town or village to inform locals of their location,” he said.

The Cashel TD said that he had also asked the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, to consider rolling out a programme of CRP training, and training in the use of defibrillators in our schools.

“Knowledge and access to lifesaving skills and equipment are vital tools in saving the lives of people who suddenly experience a cardiac arrest,” said Deputy Browne.