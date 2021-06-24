Magnificent 68 points wins Cahir Golf Club classic for the Magee gang

Club Classic

Our club classic took place last weekend Friday 18, Saturday 19 and Sunday, June 20.

We would like to thank all who took to the fairways and supported the classic to raise funds for development projects at Cahir Park Golf Club.

The classic was kindly sponsored by Cahir Hygiene Services who provide cleaning and hygiene solutions to businesses, schools and residential clients throughout Tipperary and Munster. We much appreciate their generous sponsorship.

The overall winners were Marcus Magee, Euan Magee, Jo Jo Magee with 68 points. Well done lads. Two points back with an excellent 66 points were Paul Keating, Breda Keating and Phil O’Connor. Third place went to Tom Hickey, Johnny English and Michael O’Donnell with 65 points.

Our best ladies team prize was picked up by Caitlin Fitzgerald, Joanne Quaid and Marie Keating who finished up on 63 points and just outside the top 3. Well done ladies.

The best mixed team went to our Presidents family Susan Carey, Neil Carey (Jnr) and Eoin Carey who also finished on 63 points (countback).

Cork’s Glanworth Golf Society team made up of Thomas Quinlan (Snr), Paul Dwyer and Thomas Quinlan (Jnr) signed off for 57 points and who the best society team prize.

A special thank you to all the visitors who travelled to Cahir to join us for this year’s club classic.

Capping off the prizes was Bubba Coffey who won closest to the pin. Thanks once again to all who supported the classic, the side competition to fundraise for Paul Eivers trip to the Assistants Championship in England and finally our volunteers who helped with selling our club lotto this weekend. Don’t forget you can play our online lotto by logging onto cahirgolfclub.com



Club Lotto

Lotto Results for Sunday June 20. The Jackpot was €1350.

No Jackpot winner this week. Next week's Jackpot will be €1400.

Lucky Dip Winners of €25: Keelan Hickey, Emmet Leahy

Prizes can be collected from the Pro Shop.



Fixtures Booklet

2021 Fixtures Booklet is available in the Pro Shop. Kindly sponsored by Eugene Quirke, Quirke uPVC Limited, this is a valuable guide to the Competitions planned for the remainder of 2021, (subject to change) and a nice souvenir of the golfing year.

Outdoor Dining

The newly refurbished Outdoor Dining area is a great success. Everyone loves the coffee and scone after a game and the lunches are superb with major thanks to Lorenda and Kay and their Team. Open five days of the week, excluding Monday and Wednesday, the Ladies cater for Members and Visitors and with advance booking, for Societies also.



Ladies Results

Another week of great results for our Ladies.

Geraldine Cooney, playing off H/C 23 for the 9 Hole S/F Qualifier on Monday 14th June, won with 19 Pts.

Chris Noonan (H/C 28) followed up on Thursday with fantastic 40 Pts winning the 18 Hole S/F GOY2. Second place went to Julie Connolly (H/C 21) 39 Pts (CB) and third to Imelda Dilleen (H/C 32) 39 Pts. Gross prize went to Catherine Costigan (H/C 20) 19 Pts.

Tuesday Morning Ladies 12 Hole Champagne Scramble was well supported and the scoring was very tight with three teams on 67 Pts. After checking and rechecking cards, result on countback: 1st Miriam Halley, Imelda Dilleen & Marie Devitt. 2nd Ann O'Brien, Jo Doyle & Geraldine Cooney. 3rd Mary Lyons, Cathy O'Gorman & Brid Roycroft. Well done to everyone who competed.



Upcoming Fixtures

Thursday, June 24, 18 Hole Stroke - Medal. Saturday & Sunday 26/27 June, 18 Hole Stroke - Medal (no re-entry) and Open 18 Hole Stroke . All visitors very welcome.

Week commencing Monday, June 28 to Sunday, July 4, Australian Spoons Qualifier - Entry and Re-entry - further details on next week's Notes.



Mens Results

Our ABP Open Singles Qualifier continued last week Tuesday 15th to Thursday, June 17, 2021. With the 2020 final now wrapped up which was won by Steven Barnes it’s now down to business again with this year’s qualifiers.

Our Category 1 winner was O’Connor playing off 8 37 points. Category 2 was won by future star Cathach Leahy playing off 11 40 points and in Category 3 top spot was secured by Diarmuid Healy playing off 26 42 points.

Cahir Park Golf Club Pro-Am

A reminder that we are now accepting entries for our 2021 PGA Pro-Am. The tournament will take place on Tuesday August 10. Don’t miss out and enter in the Pro Shop.

This tournament always proves popular with PGA pros travailing from the four corners of Ireland to take part. Teams are made up of 3 amateurs, and 1 PGA professional player.



Amen Corner Golf Simulator

The Amen Corner Golf Simulator at Cahir Park Golf Club is open for pre-bookings. Hundreds of courses are waiting to be played. Open 7 days a week, peak and off-peak rates are available. Contact 087-6179650 to make a booking.