Even when they're written off... you can never write off this Tipperary hurling club

GAELIC GAMES

Eoin Kelly

Eoin Kelly celebrates with his children after Mullinahone’s great win

Error discovered in time


Some weeks ago it seemed that C.J. Kickhams senior hurlers had not entered a team in the Tipperary Senior Hurling League. When the error was discovered there was a rush to have the error fixed. Eventually, the error was sorted out and C.J.K. lined out in the first round of the league against Holycross in Holycross on Sunday last.


The game started badly for C.J.K. and they soon fell into arrears 2-2 to 0-0. CJK then found their feet and with the forwards led by Eoin Kelly and Jack Shelly finding form CJK started to fight back and by the finish they led by 5-18 to 2-21.


Not a bad result for a team that nearly missed being in the league.

Hopefully, this will be the only slip up of the year.


On Sunday next in the next round of the league CJK will play Carrick Swan in Mullinahone at12 noon.

