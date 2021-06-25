Great day at Tipperary Juvenile Track and Field Championships

COUNTY JUVENILE TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS



The County Juvenile Track and Field Championships were held on Sunday June 13 for athletes U12 to U16 in Templemore. We had 25 athletes competing and over half came away with medals.

Gold medal winners on the day were Evan Burke in the Boys U14 800m and long jump, Millie Kelly in the Girls U16 800m and 1500m, Niamh Buckley in the Girls U15 1500m and she won bronze in the hurdles as well. Ruby Kelly won the javelin U14.

Dundrum AC at the County T&F Juvenile Championships in Templemore. L- R: Niamh Buckley who won Bronze U15 Hurdles and Silver U15 1,500m. Millie Kelly who won Gold in both the U15 800m and 1,500m.



We had silver medal winners with Emma Kingston in the long jump and 800m in the Girls U14, Sophie Moynihan in the Girls U13 600m, Chloe O’Neill in the Girls U13 hurdles and bronze in the 80m. Muireann O’Neill won a silver medal in the Girls U12 javelin.

Bronze medals were won in the javelin by Belle Kelly in the Girls U12, Oisin O’Neill in the Boys U13, Clodagh Kilmartin in the Girls U/13 hurdles. Donagh Guilfoyle in the Boys U14 80m, Jake O’Dwyer in the Boys U15 100m, Aisling DeCruis in the Girls U15 800m and Tadhg O’Donnell in the Boys U16 800m.

Others who took part were Callum Ryan, Cathal Burke and Aaron O’Shea in the Boys U12; Clodagh Ryan, Layla O’Neill and Nollaig Kilmartin in the Girls U12; Aisling Carroll, Anna Butler and Anna Ryan in the Girls U13 and Megan Ryan in the Girls U14.