The Tipperary minor hurling panel has been announced

HURLING

The Tipperary minor hurling panel has been announced

James Wodlock, Tipperary minor hurling Manager

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

In preparation for the commencement of the Munster Minor Championships next month, The Tipperary Minor Hurling panel has been named by the respective management teams. 

First into action on July 14 will be the Tipperary Minor Hurlers, who will play Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Manager James Woodlock along with coach / selectors Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Cormac McGrath have named the following panel:

THE MINOR HURLING PANEL IS:

Adam Brannigan, St Marys
Mason Cawley, Nenagh Eire Óg
Jack Collins, Ballina
Sean Collins, Templederry Kenyons
Ronan Connolly, Cashel King Cormacs
Ben Currivan, Golden Kilfeacle
Tom Delaney, Cahir
Joe Egan, Moycarkey Borris
Cathal English, Fr Sheehys
Dylan Fogarty, Boherlahan Dualla
Ciaran Foley, Borrisokane
Darragh Guinan, Lorrha Dorrha
Owen Harrigan, Carrick Swans
Philip Hayes, Durlas Óg
Eoin Horgan, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Orrin Jones, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jimmie Lahart, Holycross-Ballycahill
Oisin Maher, Cahir
Conor Martin, Cappawhite
Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara
Paddy McCormack, Borris-Ileigh
David McGrath, Cashel King Cormacs
Darragh Minogue, Durlas Óg
Chris O’Donnell, Ballylooby Castlegrace
Sam O’Farrell, Nenagh Eire Óg
Paddy Phelan, Upperchurch-Drombane
Jack Quinlan, Fethard
Daniel Rossiter, Durlas Óg
Sean Ryan, Upperchurch-Drombane
Tauri Shayanewako, Nenagh Eire Óg
Stephen Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
Ciaran Woodlock, Durlas Óg

The 2021 Tipperary Minor Hurling team will be Captained by Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs, while Philip Hayes of Durlas Óg has been named as Vice Captain.

The Golf Classics are back in Tipperary - Rockwell Rovers GAA are first on the tee box!

ROCKWELL ROVERS GAA CLUB

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie