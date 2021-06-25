The Tipperary minor hurling panel has been announced

James Wodlock, Tipperary minor hurling Manager
In preparation for the commencement of the Munster Minor Championships next month, The Tipperary Minor Hurling panel has been named by the respective management teams.
First into action on July 14 will be the Tipperary Minor Hurlers, who will play Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.
Manager James Woodlock along with coach / selectors Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Cormac McGrath have named the following panel:
THE MINOR HURLING PANEL IS:
Adam Brannigan, St Marys
Mason Cawley, Nenagh Eire Óg
Jack Collins, Ballina
Sean Collins, Templederry Kenyons
Ronan Connolly, Cashel King Cormacs
Ben Currivan, Golden Kilfeacle
Tom Delaney, Cahir
Joe Egan, Moycarkey Borris
Cathal English, Fr Sheehys
Dylan Fogarty, Boherlahan Dualla
Ciaran Foley, Borrisokane
Darragh Guinan, Lorrha Dorrha
Owen Harrigan, Carrick Swans
Philip Hayes, Durlas Óg
Eoin Horgan, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Orrin Jones, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jimmie Lahart, Holycross-Ballycahill
Oisin Maher, Cahir
Conor Martin, Cappawhite
Darragh McCarthy, Toomevara
Paddy McCormack, Borris-Ileigh
David McGrath, Cashel King Cormacs
Darragh Minogue, Durlas Óg
Chris O’Donnell, Ballylooby Castlegrace
Sam O’Farrell, Nenagh Eire Óg
Paddy Phelan, Upperchurch-Drombane
Jack Quinlan, Fethard
Daniel Rossiter, Durlas Óg
Sean Ryan, Upperchurch-Drombane
Tauri Shayanewako, Nenagh Eire Óg
Stephen Walsh, Moycarkey Borris
Ciaran Woodlock, Durlas Óg
The 2021 Tipperary Minor Hurling team will be Captained by Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs, while Philip Hayes of Durlas Óg has been named as Vice Captain.
