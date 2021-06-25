Manage Johnny Nevin has announced this year's Tipperary Minor Football Panel
The Tipperary Minor Football Panel has been announced and will start their Munster Championship campaign on July 21 when they will play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.
Manager Johnny Nevin along with his management team of Peter Creedon, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Cooke have named the following panel ahead of the game:
Tom Bourke, JK Brackens
Senan Butler,Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean Cagney, Clonmel Óg
Sean Cannon, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jake Canny, Bohrlahan Dualla
Thomas Charles, Clonmel Commercials
Eoin Craddock, Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Doyle, Rockwell Rovers
Charlie English, Ballyporeen
Fionn Fitzgerald, Killenaule
Liam Hayes, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Joe Higgins, Clonmel Commercials
Charlie King, Ballina
Alex Moloney, Durlas Óg
Paul Mullen, Drom & Inch
Paul McCahey, Loughmore-Castleiney
Darragh McVicker, Clonmel Óg
Conor Neville, Fethard
Niall O'Connor, Clonmel Óg
Paddy O’Keeffe, Moyle Rovers
Zac O'Loughlin, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean O'Meara, Grangemockler Ballyneale
Jack O'Neill, Ardfinnan
Kian O'Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
Diarmuid, O'Riordan, Newport
Brian Quinn, JK Brackens
Michael Ryan, Ballingarry
Shane Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
Tadhg Sheehan Clonmel Commercials
Cian Smith, Clonmel Commercials
Darragh Spillane, Fethard
