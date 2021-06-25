The Tipperary Minor Football panel has been announced

GAELIC FOOTBALL

The Tipperary Minor Football panel has been announced

Manage Johnny Nevin has announced this year's Tipperary Minor Football Panel

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Email:

jeddy.walsh@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary Minor Football Panel has been announced and will start their Munster Championship campaign on July 21 when they will play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Manager Johnny Nevin along with his management team of Peter Creedon, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Cooke have named the following panel ahead of the game:

Tom Bourke, JK Brackens
Senan Butler,Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean Cagney, Clonmel Óg
Sean Cannon, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jake Canny, Bohrlahan Dualla
Thomas Charles, Clonmel Commercials
Eoin Craddock, Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Doyle, Rockwell Rovers
Charlie English, Ballyporeen
Fionn Fitzgerald, Killenaule
Liam Hayes, Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Joe Higgins, Clonmel Commercials
Charlie King, Ballina
Alex Moloney, Durlas Óg
Paul Mullen, Drom & Inch
Paul McCahey, Loughmore-Castleiney
Darragh McVicker, Clonmel Óg
Conor Neville, Fethard
Niall O'Connor, Clonmel Óg
Paddy O’Keeffe, Moyle Rovers
Zac O'Loughlin, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean O'Meara, Grangemockler Ballyneale
Jack O'Neill, Ardfinnan
Kian O'Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
Diarmuid, O'Riordan, Newport
Brian Quinn, JK Brackens
Michael Ryan, Ballingarry
Shane Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
Tadhg Sheehan Clonmel Commercials
Cian Smith, Clonmel Commercials
Darragh Spillane, Fethard

The Tipperary minor hurling panel has been announced

HURLING

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie