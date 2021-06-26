Nenagh Éire Óg take on Ballinahinch in 2020 Junior C North Final

Junior Hurling: Both Junior A and B groups were in action at the weekend in the first round of the North Tipp Hurling Leagues.

The Junior As had a six point win over Kilruane MacDonaghs in Cloughjordan on Saturday evening on a score line of 0-24 to 2-12.

The Junior B group followed this up on Sunday afternoon with an eight point win over Lorrha in Nenagh. The score in this game was 1-18 to 1-10.

The Junior As play Toomevara on Saturday evening next in Nenagh at 7.30.

Junior C North Final: The North Final of the 2020 Junior C Championship will take place next Sunday evening in Kilcoleman at 6pm where Ballinahinch will provide the opposition. Best of luck to all players and management in the final.

Senior Hurling: The County Senior League resumes next Sunday, June 27, where we take on JK Brackens in round two at 12pm in Nenagh.

Please keep a check on the club website and social media for all fixtures and for ticket information for these games.

Lotto: The Lotto Jackpot was €5,600 last Monday night. Please support our lotto by playing online through the link on the club website.

Éire Ógres 2021: Nenagh Eire Ógres camp concluded to great fanfare on Saturday morning last. The children had great fun and games followed by a presentation of jerseys and goodie bags to all participants. The children go on now to join U5 training.

Thanks to Niall for organising this year’s Ógres camp, to EBS Nenagh for the kind sponsorship and also to everyone who assisted in ensuring a safe and fun environment for the children to enjoy themselves.

Anyone else interested in joining the post Ógres U5 training - for boys born in 2016 planning to attend should contact Erica on 086-8774496. Any girl born in 2015 or if they have turned five already can contact Paul on 086-4692641.

Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

Erica and Paul will also add people to the appropriate WhatsApp group to keep you informed about the U5 group.

For any parents who plan to take a coaching role with the U5 group must complete two steps, firstly Garda vetting must be completed and secondly an online Safeguarding course - learning.gaa.ie/safeguarding - will bring you to it on the GAA site. It’s a refresher course as that’s all that’s available at the moment.

Garda vetting: You cannot be involved as a coach or mentor in any juvenile coaching set up without your GAA Garda vetting being up to date so please apply asap.