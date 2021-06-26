Tipperary showcase: major summer concert planned for Nenagh

A major outdoor summer variety show is being planned for the town by Music Theatre academy Nenagh.

“We are ecstatic to be staging an extravaganza of a variety show this August in Nenagh which will cover all genres of music and dance including pop, rock, musical theatre, traditional Irish and soul,” said Stephanie Browne of the international award winning MTAN.

The show will consist of singing and dancing performances from soloists and groups and will appeal to an audience of all ages and all / performance interests.

She said that they were endeavouring to attract regular theatregoers, those who have a keen interest in music and performance, and those who may just want to enjoy a night out this summer, having had to stay home for so long.

Ms Browne has always felt there was a need for an entertainment show to run during holiday seasons in Nenagh.

“This show would be an attraction for people living in Nenagh, as well as those from local neighbouring areas. It will also generate business for the town, enticing tourists to holiday in Nenagh during the summer / autumn season,” she said.

Due to the pandemic, the performing arts industry along with anyone involved in aspects of production of music / theatre, has essentially had to shut for the past year.

“We want to reboot the live experience for performers and audience members in the entertainment industry. This project will include professional performers as well as providing a performing experience to senior students of Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh who were to represent Ireland at the World Championships of Performing Arts in August 2020, and July 2021, both of which were cancelled,” siad Stephanie.

The planned summer event will go ahead in an outdoor marquee with retractable sides in a large carpark. It will be laid out in a Covid-19 compliant format to a limited socially distanced audience. The production will fully comply with Covid Guidelines at the time.

Stephanie is working alongside Máire Long, Tara Killilea as well as other professionals, to bring this production to life.

She said that they were all thrilled to get get the news last week that the project was awarded funding from the Live Performance Support Scheme, as over 400 applications from all over Ireland had been received for funding.

However, this will only cover part of the production expenses and they are appealing to the public to support this fantastic opportunity for Nenagh.

More details on the project will be released in the coming weeks.