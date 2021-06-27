Back in bloom: community garden reopens in Nenagh

The cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Cllr Seamus Morris, who attended the reopening of the Nenagh Community Garden, said that people of the area were shocked when it closed in July 2020.

“The community garden was one of the most productive spaces in Nenagh with so many people enjoying the friendly and inclusive environment promoting wellness and learning in the areas of gardening, food cultivation and healthy living,” he said.

Cllr Morris, outgoing district cathaoirleach, said that the reopening had been one of the projects that he set out to achieve as part of his time as cathaoirleach, and, thankfully, it has been achieved.

“I want to thank the owner of the land, Maureen Meagher, for being so kind as to continue leasing the land for the use of the community.

"When I approached Nenagh Tidy Towns committee they jumped at the chance to take over the lease of the land in partnership with Silver Arch family resource centre and local voluntary workers who have kept the garden maintained while it was closed.

"I would also like to thank Tipperary County Council, and particularly Rosemary Joyce, for their work on seeing this new partnership across the line. I would also like to thank the Nenagh gardaí who have always kept a close eye on the garden,” he said.