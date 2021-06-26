Irish Water working with Tipperary County Council on Puckaun water bursts

Irish Water has confirmed that it and Tipperary County Council have carried out repairs to a number of bursts on a section of water main in the Puckaun areas in recent weeks.

The issue was raised by Cllr Joe Hannigan at the June meeting of Nenagh Municipal District Council.

Cllr Hannigan is calling for the pipes to be replaced due to the number of leaks and bursts.

“We understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs. We would like to apologise to those impacted by a number of bursts in the area recently.

“We continue to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

“We will continue to review the list of water mains for replacement in the county, based on new and emerging needs and available funding. We review all bursts across the county and, as bursts become more frequent on a length of main, it is usually updated to a higher priority for replacement,” Duane O’Brien, Irish Water’s lead operations said.