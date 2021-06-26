Check it out! Drive-in Bingo tonight in Tipperary

Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday night.
DRIVE-IN BINGO
The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall were delighted with the support again last Saturday evening drive-in bingo. The evening was dry and we had the biggest support so far.
The Bingo is a great family outing in our own Parish and an opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions.
Bingo continues this Saturday night, June 26. Gates open at 4.30 for a 6.00 start. Over €3,500 in prize money.
All are welcome to Ballingarry
More News
On duty at Clonmel Races were, from left, James Kennedy, TJ Leahy, Vincent Fahy, John Power, course foreman Tommy Kelly, Thomas Kennedy and Lorcan Wyer, clerk of the course
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.