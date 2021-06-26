Check it out! Drive-in Bingo tonight in Tipperary

ALL ABOARD FOR BALLINGARRY

Bingo in Ballingarry on this Saturday night.

DRIVE-IN BINGO


The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall were delighted with the support again last Saturday evening drive-in bingo. The evening was dry and we had the biggest support so far.

The Bingo is a great family outing in our own Parish and an opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions.

Bingo continues this Saturday night, June 26. Gates open at 4.30 for a 6.00 start. Over €3,500 in prize money.

All are welcome to Ballingarry

