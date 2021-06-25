TFI Local Link announces improved bus links between Portlaoise and Thurles

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly are delighted to announce the new 858 service connecting Portlaoise to Thurles, which will operate Monday to Sunday further enhancing the existing TFI Local Link Tipperary 828 service Cashel to Portlaoise.

Launching on the July 1, the new 858 service along with its sister service 828 will provide greater connectivity and flexibility than ever before for the communities in Urlingford, Johnstown, Cullahill, Durrow and Abbeyleix.

The interconnectivity of the routes provides a stronger link to national bus and rail networks in Portlaoise, Thurles and Cashel and also represents a significant investment in rural transport specifically and public transport generally by the state.

TFI Local Link Laois Offaly Manager, Frances Byrne said:

“The timetable for the new 858 service is structured to meet other transport links such as Irish Rail and private operators along with some of our own TFI Local Link Laois Offaly services to provide greater access for the local communities in the rural areas.

We are actively trying to reduce our carbon footprint by giving greater public transport links and looking at sustainable modes of transport for our future generations.”

TFI Local Link Tipperary Manager, Anthony Moroney said:

“This service is a considerable investment by TFI Local Link Tipperary and TFI Local Link Laois Offaly in conjunction with the National Transport Authority and Department of Transport in the transport infrastructure of rural Tipperary, Kilkenny and Laois as it provides an enhanced and new transport links for rural villages and townlands along the two routes.

It will allow residents to access the various employment, educational, cultural and social assets/opportunities of Cashel, Thurles and Portlaoise.”

CEO of the National Transport Authority, Anne Graham said:

“I’m delighted to see TFI Local Link working together to provide greater connectivity between our rural towns and villages.

These new routes will offer greater access for people to go about their daily lives and to access essential services. I look forward to seeing more interconnectivity of services throughout the country in the not so distant future.”