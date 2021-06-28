Tipperary's Kevin Hanly selected as a Bring It On GAA/Super Valu Ambassador

By now you may have noticed a brand new commercial running on TV about the Bring It On Ambassadors in the GAA.

The commercial, a joint production involving SuperValu and the GAA, features Kevin Hanly from Sologhead, a well-known supporter of Tipperary teams and a great backroom assistant for the Blue and Gold whenever or wherever they line out in the depths of winter in the league or the height of summer in the championship.

As someone put it recently about the ever-helpful and sports mad Kevin.... he loves Tipperary hurling to bits, but he loves the football even more!

Kevin himself at the recent launch said: “I am delighted and honoured to be one of the Bring It On Ambassadors and to be in the SuperValu GAA ad for 2021!”

According to the campaign: “Kevin represents everything great about how self-belief and confidence can transform lives, especially in the GAA.



“In SuperValu we believe in working together to make our communities better by making them more inclusive. When we were working on this campaign with Adam Harris from AsIAm and the GAA we really wanted to focus on the positivity of diversity and the power of inclusion.

“When Adam told us about Kevin I knew immediately his powerful story had to be included in our campaign. He is an absolute credit to his family, community and Tipperary GAA and has such an inspiring story that needs to be told to showcase how the GAA really does have a part for everyone to play.

“Kevin has also done a great sit down interview with Richie Sadlier which we will hope to release in the next few weeks,” the promoters announced. It is something to look forward to seeing.

If you haven’t yet captured the BringIt One Ambassadors campaign commercial on TV yet, keep an eye out for Kevin!