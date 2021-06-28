Three-day music event planned for Cloughjordan

The Blue Door Sessions are hosting a three-day event in Cloughjordan from July 9 to 11.

Each evening has a different theme.

Friday, July 9, which starts at 7pm, is entitled Acoustic Sunset, with Acoustic Reign, Norma Manly, Wood of O and Lisa Manning.

Saturday, which also starts at 7pm, is a rock,punk and grunge theme with Jack Keeshan, Knoeline Keane, Bubba Shakespeare, Built in Blue and Meraki.

Sunday starts at 6pm and features garden music followed by an open mic.

The garden music acts are Pete Duffy, Clive Williams, Nicantsaoi and Anthony Wixted.

If you are a singer, spoken word artist, rapper or have any talent that can be performed on stage sign up on the night and take part in the open night.

Bucking Coffee Box; a horse box converted into a coffee doc, initiated by Claire Larkin, will have Coffee, Cappuccino, latte, hot chocolate, tea and snacks available for purchase at the event.

This event is a no alcohol event. Organiser Joanna Ryan-Purcell said she made this choice because Blue Door Sessions want their events to be about the music, the art and not about alcohol.

"Many events I ran in the original Blue Door in Nenagh on Pearse Street were no alcohol events and the response from both audience and musicians were positive," she said.

The exact location of the events will be provided upon ticket purchase from www.bluedoorsessions.ie

Tickets are limited due to current restrictions so anyone interested in attending is asked to book in advance.