1-2 for Clonmel mens in County Tipperary Novice Road Race Championship



The men’s County Novice Road Championship Race at Moyne on Sunday last attracted a top-class entry.

Here after the early charge, the field settled down and soon Evan Fitzgerald from Clonmel AC went to the fore and set a good pace. Evan who is running very well of late, kept that pace going which soon saw him open up a commanding lead over the rest of the field. He maintained that strong effort to come home a very worthy Champion in 18 mins 13 secs. During the race we had Paul Minogue of Clonmel AC and Aaron O’Donnell of Carrick-on-Suir AC battling for the minor placings. Then as they approached the 5k mark, Paul moved clear and kept the tempo going to win the silver medal in 19 mins 21 secs, he also won Silver in 2020.

Then Clonmel AC had Aaron O’Donnell finishing well to win the bronze medal in 19 mins 33 secs. For the record 4th Dermot Gorman Carrick on Suir AC 20 mins 21 secs, 5th Nigel O’Flaherty Clonmel AC 20 mins 29 secs, 6th Kieran Lees Mooreabbey Milers AC 20 mins 42 secs, 7th John Russell Thurles Crokes AC 20 mins 45 secs, 8th Joey Feery Clonmel AC 21 mins 13 secs, 9th Sean Landers Mooreabbey Milers AC 21 mins 33 secs and 10th Colm Bradshaw Dundrum AC 21 mins 38 secs.

In the Inter Club team event, four to score, Clonmel were convincing winners on 16 points with Evan, Paul, Nigel and Joey.

The Silver medals were won by the defending Champions, Carrick on Suir on 32 points and their team consisted of Aaron, Dermot, Eddy Flynn 12th (22:02) and Tim Treacy 13th (22:04).

The Bronze medals were won by the Mooreabbey Milers quartet of Kieran, Sean, Thomas Mulcahy 14th (22:07) and Willie O'Donoghue 16th (22:25).