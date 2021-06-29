Four men fined for having unlicensed dogs on land outside Nenagh

Four men who were walking dogs on land outside Nenagh were found guilty at Nenagh Court for not having dog licences.

Simon Casey of Bay 12, Clonlong halting site, Limerick; Terry Casey of Bay 1 Clonlong halting site, Limerick; Jimmy Casey of Bay 1 Clonlong halting site, Limerick, and Martin Faulkner of Bay 16 Longpavement halting site, Limerick, were each charged with having no dog licence at Ballygibbon, Nenagh, on October 28, 2019.

None of the defendants was in court and when Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was informed that they had been written to, she said she was prepared for the case to go ahead and hear evidence.

The court heard that the gardaí received a call on the day in question to say four males were walking dogs on land at Ballygibbon.

The court heard that each male had a dog and all the dogs were on a lead.

They were asked if they had a licence for each dog and they said they would hand them in to Roxboro Garda station, Limerick.

However, they failed to do so.

Judge MacGrath fined each of the defendants €150 and set recognizance for each in their own bond of €250.