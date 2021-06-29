County Tipperary Chamber to take part in business survey

Grant Thornton Ireland has announced the launch of the first Irish Business Voice Programme with the support of County Tipperary Chambers of Commerce.

The programme was established to support Irish businesses in key areas following the unprecedented and rapid change of landscape over the past year.

Grant Thornton have teamed up with local Chambers of Commerce to unearth the pertinent issues, concerns, hurdles and needs of Irish businesses to return to an era of sustained growth.

To support the reinvigoration of rural and regional Ireland the aim of the programme is to address these issues in order to arm businesses with the right tools and advice to move to the next stage.

The programme will begin with a short survey going out to members of the partnering chambers, encouraging them to identify obstacles and ensure that they have their voices heard.

The survey will also be available on the Grant Thornton website, for any Irish business to complete.

Following the analysis of the data, Grant Thornton in conjunction with the local chambers will reach out to all Irish businesses with proactive and actionable advice, in the form or publications, webinars and workshops, to move them into a new era of success.

Speaking at the launch, Michelle Aylward, CEO of County Tipperary Chamber said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Grant Thornton on the Irish Business Voice Programme.

"Embracing remote working along with considerable advancements with digital transformation are on every business agenda.

"County Tipperary Chamber members look forward to working closely with Grant Thornton and accessing their expertise with the planned workshops and webinars later this year.

"The survey will enable Grant Thornton and the County Tipperary Chamber to deliver a suite of learning programmes that will assist SMEs as they navigate their way through Covid-19, Brexit and a rapidly changing business landscape."

Businesses will be asked to complete the survey during the June and July, with a series of events planned for later in the summer and into the autumn.