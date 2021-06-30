Personal Bests for Tish and Catherine in Tipperary Women's Road Championship Race

Dundrum AC Women's Team who won Bronze at the County Novice Road Championship in Moyne. L-R: Catherine Fogarty, Laura McCarthy Armstrong and Tish Ryan.
The County Novice Road Championship was held on Sunday 27 June in Moyne and was the first of the road championships to return.
The Women raced over 3k and the Men over 6k.
Women's Race
In the women's race Dundrum AC had three athletes compete in a field of 28. For the first time in this race the top three were all sub 11 mins with the winner setting a new course record. Tish Ryan ran a superb race and placed 5th in a fantastic PB time of 11:09, shaving a huge 1 min, 3 secs off her previous best. Next we had 9th Catherine Fogarty also running a blinder in a PB of 11:40 taking a huge 37 secs off her previous best. Bringing the team home was 16th Laura McCarthy Armstrong in 13:08 who secured the team the bronze medals by pushing on in the last 100m.
Men’s Race
We had seven seven men compete in a field of 78 athletes. Again it was another very competitive race with the winner running 18:13, another new record and first sub 19 min for this championship, with 2nd and 3rd sub 20. First home for the club was 10th Colm Bradshaw 21:38, followed by 26th Dermot Hayes 23:08, 30th Micheál Coen 23:16 and 36th Darren Gayson 23:32. These four combined to place 5th team. Next we had 47th Ruaidhri Devitt 24:09, 64th Jim Hally 26:23 and making a return after a long hiatus 68th Ben English 27:12.
