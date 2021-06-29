Join Twenty Fifty online with the Clonmel Junction Festival

Twenty Fifty is a live, improvised and unrepeatable game that takes place between an actor Fionnuala Gygax, an invited guest performer Evan Hickey, and the audience.



Beginning in the form of an intimate interview, they attempt to get to the heart of the question: what would you save from the fire?



Join us in a virtual space for a visceral gathering. This is an interactive theatre piece that reaches you wherever your wifi is.



A different guest collaborator for each show helps to create this experiment in live theatre for the next normal.



Let’s gather together. Let’s squeeze in beside one another. We’ll warm our hands on the flames, play games of chance, tell stories of the old world, and see our future in the embers. We’ll remember this night.



Directed by Dan Colley, this event takes place online on zoom on Monday July 5 at 8.30pm. Price is €15. Book your ticket now at www.junctionfestival.com