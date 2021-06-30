Medal for Carrick-on-Suir athlete in County Tipperary Novice Championship Road Race

Medal for Carrick-on-Suir athlete in County Tipperary Novice Championship Road Race

The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners who took part in the County Novice Road Championship at Moyne on Sunday last.

ABOVE: The Carrick-on-Suir AC Road Runners who took part in the County Novice Road Championship at Moyne on Sunday last. Back row: Eddy Flynn, Miguel Ponce De Leon, John Carroll, Eugene O’Keeffe, Aaron O’Donnell, Front row: Keith Fraher, Liam Fielding, Tim Treacy and Dermot Gorman

The 2021 Tipperary County Novice Road Championships took place at Moyne on Sunday last, 27 June.
Carrick-on-Suir Athletic Club Road Runners had nine runners talking part in the men’s 6k road race.
Aaron O’Donnell ran a very good race to finish 3rd overall in 19.33, and leading the team to second place, the scoring team of four including Dermot O’Gorman in 4th time 20.21, Eddy Flynn in 12th time 22.02 and Tim Tracey in 13th time 22.04.

This gave the team 32 points, finishing second to winning team Clonmel with 16 point and Mooreabbey Milers in 3rd with 45 points.
Also putting in a fine performance for the team and club Eugene O’Keeffe in 15th time 22.18, Liam Fielding in 19th time 22.34, Keith Fraher in 24.03, Miguel Ponce De Leon in 24.22 and John Carroll in 26.16.

The good news for the club is seven of our athletes that finished outside the top eight in Sunday’s race can go forward to take part in the County Novice B Road Championships , which takes place at Templemore on Wednesday, July 14.
Top three finisher 1st Evan Fitzgerald Clonmel AC 18.13. 2nd Paul Minogue Clonmel AC 19.21 3rd Aaron O’Donnell Carrick on Suir AC 19.33.

