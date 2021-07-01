Tipperary farmers back awareness campaign on importance of farming to Ireland

North Tipperary IFA has joined the national launch of a new Agri Aware and IFA campaign.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of Irish agriculture; the variety of sectors producing food in this country; and the critical role it plays in the economy and society.

The campaign, a showcase of our predominantly grass-based, family-farm sectors, aims to increase the public’s connection with farmers. Their stories of commitment and pride in their work are often overlooked in the ongoing debate about the sector’s future.

Agri Aware chair Alan Jagoe said: “Agri Aware was established 25 years ago to create a national awareness of the value of modern agriculture and farming. In the intervening time, while agriculture has continued to play a critical role in Ireland's economic and social development, the connection between farmers and the public has lessened. We want to strengthen that connection.”

IFA North Tipp chair Imelda Walsh said: “Throughout 2020, during a global pandemic, Irish farmers continued to produce top quality food. This, in turn, supported Ireland’s hard-hit economy.

"Agriculture is Ireland’s largest indigenous sector and has, at various points in recent history, literally sustained Ireland and its people through some of its most challenging periods.

"However, a narrative is taking shape that might lead people to think that we don’t need the food produced here or the families who work so hard to produce it.

"We want our vibrant family-farm model to stay. This campaign will bring these families to the forefront and tell their stories."