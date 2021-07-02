It's the perfect weather in Tipperary for Pitch and Putt - have you tried it?

PITCH AND PUTT

The Pitch and Putt season is in full swing with Weekly Scrambles and other Leagues and Cups in progress, the results of recent competitions are detailed below.

Tuesday, June 22 results

Overall Nett Winners: Noel Joyce, Gemma Martin and Bill Robert's with 53.

Overall Nett Runners-up: Kyle Kennedy, Cheyenne McDonald Creed and Lorraine Creed with 53⅔.

Overall Gross Winners: John Fitzgerald and Ann Delahunty with 65.

Congratulations to all the winners. Names in before 6pm, play to start at 6.30pm.

Join us every Tuesday during June, July and August at 6.15pm for a very high standard and socially enjoyable Pitch and Putt scramble.

If you are interested please contact Lorraine Creed: 0851213617 or John Fitzgerald: 0858001085.

Tuesday, June 15 results. We had another fantastic turnout for this competition.

The results were:

Overall Nett Winners: Adrian Anglim, Nora Whelan Con Sheehan with 75 1/3 (Back 18).

Overall Nett Runners-up: John Fitzgerald, Eddie Ryan, Veronica Anglim and Richie Molloy with 75 1/3. Overall Gross Winners: Kyle Kennedy, Mary Moloney, Bill Roberts with 88.

On Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17 Hillview Sports club hosted the 1st round of the Pitch and Putt Tipperary County League. We had a fantastic entry of 74 players from all five clubs in the county. The format was the best 4 gross and nett scores from players from each Club were tabulated. Hillview players on their own course got off to a great start.

The Hillview scores that counted were as follows:

81 Nett Kyle Kennedy.83 Nett Veronica Anglim.84 Nett John Hogan.86 Nett Thommy Kiely.

93 Gross Paul Sweeney.94 Gross Noel Joyce.101 Gross Darren O'Donnell.115 Gross Adrian Anglim.

The overall Nett Winner was Kyle Kennedy (Hillview) and the Gross Winner was James Cleary (Larkspur Pk).

The Results:

1st Hillview with a score of 729. - 6pts.

2nd Riverdale with a score of 754. - 4pts.

3rd Tipp-Hills with a score of 758. - 3pts.

4th Larkspur Park with a score of 774. - 2pts.

Last were Lakeside - 0pts.

Congrats to all the participants and to all the winners

The Andy Doyle trophy in honour of the first host of the Hillview Bingo in the 60s, was run recently, the winners of the various categories were Nora Whelan, Marco Comerford, Kathleen Shanley, John Fitzgerald, Pauline Lucey, Andrew Hickey and Gemma Martin.

JOIN OUR TENNIS LADDER

Are you are interested in meeting new members, have fun and play tennis. Our monthly tennis ladder is for you. If you are interested please contact: Niall Darcy (Tennis Captain) 087 232 4567

Hillview Sports club Clonmel is open to new members. For further Information email: hillview supervisor@gmail. com or speak with a member of staff in the kiosk.