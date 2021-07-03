Tipperary man who failed to attend court now has a criminal conviction

Nenagh Court: Judge Elizabeth MacGRath covicted a man in his absence for public order offence
A 22-year-old man who failed to engage with the court “now has a conviction”, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said at Nenagh Court.
Martin Pratt of Bay 3, Ballyvillane, Nenagh, was convicted in his absence of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at The Coachyard, Nenagh, on October 28, 2019.
The court heard that the gardaí found Mr Pratt highly intoxicated and threatening and abusive.
His solicitor, Ted McCarthy, said that Mr Pratt had been drinking with an older group and he “wasn’t able to handle it. He didn’t cover himself in glory when the gardaí arrived.”
“He now has a conviction,” said Judge MacGrath fining Mr Pratt €150.
Recognizance were fixed in Mr Pratt's own bond of €250.
