Tipperary community mourns after boy, 16, dies following accident on farm

The community around Ballina is in mourning this week following the death of a 16-year-old boy who has died following a farm accident.

Patick McKeogh of Inchadrinagh was seriously injured and had been on life-support following a fall from a quad last Monday.

The Health and Safety Authority is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Patrick will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, father Martin; mother Margaret; brother Adam; sister Lauren and brother Wayne and sister Melissa; his cherished Nanas Nora and Mary, aunts, uncles, cousins neighbours and his many great friends.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a reposing for neighbours and friends will take place at his home in Inchadrinagh (V94 Y1EW) this Friday from 6pm.

His remains will leave his home on Saturday at 10.45am on route to St Lua's Church, Ballina, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Templekelly Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended the service but cannot may view the livestream on Ballina&boherparish-AVSS church streaming services.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.