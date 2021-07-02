Nenagh Éire Óg U15 football squad captures plate final against Silvermines

Junior C North Final: Our Junior C team captured the 2020 North Final on Sunday evening when they defeated Ballinahinch on a scoreline of 1-16 to 12 points. Niall Cahill scored the game’s only goal in the first half. This was a close game throughout but the lads finished strongly and pulled away to win by seven points. Well done to players and management on a great win.

Senior hurling: Our seniors had a six-point win over JK Brackens on Sunday morning in round two of the County hurling league. The score was 3-16 to 2-13 with Killian Malone, Jamie Cottrell and Paddy Murphy getting the first-half goals. Our final group game is on Sunday, July 11, against Thurles Sarsfields.

Junior Hurling: Round two of the Junior A League against Toomevara was postponed from Saturday evening and was due to be played on Tuesday night in Nenagh. We will play Borrisoleigh in round three of this league next Saturday in Nenagh at 7.30pm.

Our Junior B team were defeated by seven points by Ballina in round two of the league last Wednesday. They now play Silvermines in round three on Sunday at 12 in Dolla.

U19: Our U19s will play their first game on Wednesday when they take on Lorrha Rovers in Lorrha at 7pm.

Please keep a check on the club website and social media for an update on fixtures.

Lotto: Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €5,700. Please support our lotto by joining online.

Tipperary Draw: Congrats to Patrick Cooney who won €200 in last Friday night’s draw. The remaining two draws in the 20/21 draw will take place on July 16 and August 6.

U5 Boys: Children who recently completed the fun filled Nenagh Eire Ógres camp transitioned to their first U5 training session on Saturday morning.

Anyone else interested in joining U5 training please contact Erica on 086-8774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

For any parents who plan to take a coaching role with the U5 group must complete two steps, firstly Garda vetting must be completed and secondly an online safeguarding course at https://learning.gaa.ie/

safeguarding will bring you to it on the GAA site. It’s a refresher course which covers this aspect of the requirement.

Garda vetting: You cannot be involved as a coach or mentor in any juvenile coaching set up without your GAA Garda vetting being up to date so please apply asap.

Darragh Gleeson, Nenagh Eire Og U15 captain accepting the North U15 Plate from Joe McCarthy, North Board

U7: The U7 boys squad is continuing to grow with 38 boys involved now and always ready to welcome more new faces. On Saturday the boys journeyed to Dolla to play their first hurling blitz of the year and took on Silvermines. The sun beamed down and coupled with the brilliant hurling skills and determination on display from the Nenagh boys, this made for an absolutely delightful morning’s hurling. Congratulations to the boys who played their very first match, you were all brilliant.

U9: The U 9 boys hosted Kiladangan on Saturday morning in MacDonagh Park in their first football blitz since returning to play. There were some fabulous phases of interplay on display not to mention some clinical finishing from these young stars. A huge well done to all three Nenagh teams and thanks to Kiladangan for the games. Well done to Isobel who played her debut football match and played wonderfully.

U11: Congratulations to the Navy team who played Kiladangan on Friday evening in Nenagh. The squad performed brilliantly. The match finished in a draw with a final score of 4-02 each. Well done to the girls who featured in the Nenagh Navy team v Kiladangan.

U13: The U13D football panel play their semi final v Kiladangan on Tuesday at 7 in Puckane.

Our U13A footballers play their plate final on Wednesday at 6.30pm v Silvermines in Nenagh.

U15: Nenagh Eire Og U15 football squad won their Plate Final against Silvermines in MacDonagh Park on Monday. It was a very determined and solid performance by the Nenagh squad, they dominated for the vast majority of the game and were very accurate in front of goals. The boys have trained hard and were very dedicated in their preparations which showed this evening as they closed out the match comfortably. Thanks to Silvermines for a very sporting game. Congratulations to the NEO U15 squad and all of the coaches and mentors who support this magnificent group of players.

U17: U17s continue to train every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

County Squads: Congrats to Mason, Sam and Taurai who are included in the 2021 Tipperary Minor panel and also to Filipe and Jack who are on the Tipperary U16 squad.