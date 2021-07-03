Busy times for Cahir Ladies footballers with plenty of games with Tipperary opposition

Well done to our under 8s who travelled to New Inn last Saturday and played some great football. Thanks to Rockwell Rovers’ Ladies Gaelic Football Club for a fantastic morning of football.

Team report from Alan O’Connor:

Last Monday our two U12 teams were out again under blue skies in Duneske. Firstly our green team played Clonmel Commercials in a great advert for ladies football. There was a fantastic effort put in by both sets of players with great skills on show.

Next up our white team played Rockwell Rovers and our young girls in their second ever outing did Cahir Ladies proud. They fought tooth and nail for every ball. It was fantastic to see the young Cahir girls against a much stronger Rockwell team. The future of Cahir Ladies is safe with all these girls.

36 U12s played between the two matches which is brilliant. It was great to see the support there for the girls. We have fantastic support from the club and the parents. We really appreciate it. Thanks to Seanie Peters for refereeing both games, he’s brilliant with the kids.

Thanks to Clonmel Commercials and Rockwell Rovers for travelling to us. Again thanks Cathal, Mairead, Laura, James and Norman for all your help. Thanks to Liam Shinnick and Joanne for all your support.

Cahir Ladies Abú!