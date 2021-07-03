A St Mary's stalwart - recognised the length and breadth of Tipperary hurling

A lifetime’s labour and love for St Mary’s - Billy Carroll, club stalwart
The club has been lucky to be served by many members who have gone above and beyond in serving their club and who have given up time to the cause of promoting hurling in Clonmel.
However, as can be seen from the club history, Billy Carroll has served in too many roles to mention and been involved with the club for longer than even he might care to remember, representing the club with pride not only on the field and as mentor to many teams, including the later county wins of 2015, 2016 and 2017, not to mention his seismic contribution while also serving as Tipperary selector on various Tipperary teams in the 1980s.
As well as being involved with successful teams, Billy has been an ever-present with teams of various grades and ages and to many is the embodiment of what St. Mary’s means, with a longstanding passion and commitment to the great game of hurling.
Team captain Mossy Carroll leads the team in the parade, followed by goalkeeper Vincent Mullins and in turn Tony Cronin and Sean Walsh, who have both since passed to their eternal reward
The Cahir Ladies Football ‘Green team’ of U12s who played Clonmel Commercials and won in a great advert for ladies’ football last week
