A St Mary's stalwart - recognised the length and breadth of Tipperary hurling

HURLING

A St Mary's stalwart - recognised the length and breadth of Tipperary hurling

A lifetime’s labour and love for St Mary’s - Billy Carroll, club stalwart

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

The club has been lucky to be served by many members who have gone above and beyond in serving their club and who have given up time to the cause of promoting hurling in Clonmel.
However, as can be seen from the club history, Billy Carroll has served in too many roles to mention and been involved with the club for longer than even he might care to remember, representing the club with pride not only on the field and as mentor to many teams, including the later county wins of 2015, 2016 and 2017, not to mention his seismic contribution while also serving as Tipperary selector on various Tipperary teams in the 1980s.
As well as being involved with successful teams, Billy has been an ever-present with teams of various grades and ages and to many is the embodiment of what St. Mary’s means, with a longstanding passion and commitment to the great game of hurling.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspaper is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspapers and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have over 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperrary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie