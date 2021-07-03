St Mary's Player Pathway - hoping to progress in Tipperary hurling grades

A focus on the juvenile set- up has been to the forefront of our resurgence in recent years. Figures such as Frank Maher (RIP), Brendan Cagney, Jimmy Collins, Kevin Leahy and Noel Buckley helped to reinvigorate the club in latter years, coming off a difficult period in the 1990s, which laid the foundations for much of the current underage success.

Although the playing fields and indoor sports halls have been quieter than usual this winter, several of our juvenile coaches did undertake a project in producing a very valuable Player and Coaching Pathway manual for club player development, which it is hoped will raise standards and lead to increased enjoyment and player retention, as players progress through the juvenile section of the club and into adult ranks.

This has been a significant undertaking by the club and its purpose is to bring strong structures to how we coach our children and how our children develop both in the skills of the game and in their personal development.

This initiative has also led to the appointment of the club’s first juvenile coaching officer to co-ordinate structures and encourage innovative coaching across and through the age grades, and builds on much of the latest literature available through Croke Park.

The manual is also designed to support coaches in their development and to act as a guide to assist them in preparing training sessions and the use of new ideas and methodologies. The pathway is also relevant to the renewed emphasis on camogie in the club. Recent Saturday mornings have seen strong numbers and great skill on show and it is something that the club is delighted to promote and be part of in future years.