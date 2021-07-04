Tipperary Community Games - Medal winners in Fethard and Killusty

The talented young artists from the O’Flynn family from Walshbog, Killusty
All of the winners in the recent Fethard and Killusty Community Games area finals subsequently took part in the County Finals where both Zoe Thompson and Charlie O’Flynn won gold and Fiona Barry won bronze.
Zoe and Charlie are now contesting the National Finals and the results of these are due very soon.
A formal presentation of all County medals and hopefully some National will take place during July.
Congratulations to all our participants.
Best of luck to Zoe and Charlie in the Nationals.
