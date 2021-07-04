Is this one of the most picturesque GAA venues in County Tipperary?

Is this one of the most picturesque GAA venues in County Tipperary?

Clonmel Sportsfield, home of St Mary's Hurling Club and Clonmel Commercials.

St. Mary’s Hurling Club in Clonmel is privileged to share one of the most picturesque grounds in the county with its sister club Clonmel Commercials, framed by the Comeraghs to the south and Tipperary University Hospital to the north.
The “Sportsfield” has seen many epic duels over the years and has always been in pristine condition, due in no small part to the time and effort of Connie Carroll.
In recent years the club has invested in a hurling wall and the re-orientation of the practice field, but like other urban clubs space has become an issue, with growing playing numbers and the club is grateful to Clonmel High School and Coláiste Cluain Meala for the generous use of their facilities.
To support year-round hurling, the committee are constantly endeavouring to improve the access to suitable grounds and it is no doubt a goal of the club to deliver an all-weather facility over the coming decade.

