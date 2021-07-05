Tipperary Covid-19: How many cases are in your area

Two electoral areas in Tipperary have recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days

Two electoral areas in Tipperary have recorded fewer than five cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days, according to the latest HSE figures.

According to data, Nenagh electoral area and Roscrea / Templemore each had less than five cases between June 14 and June 27.

There five cases of the virus in the Thurles electoral area in the same two weeks.

The highest number of cases was in the Cashel / Tipperary district where there were 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The next highest electoral area was Newport, with 23 cases.

Carrick-onSuir had 11 cases of coronavirus, while Clonmel had nine and Cahir had seven.

