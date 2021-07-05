Great win for Tipperary golfers and Tommy Fleetwood at Irish Open Pro-Am

Irish Open success for Cahir Park
Cahir Park’s Gary Morrison and Michael Murphy were on BMW’s winning team at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am which took place in Mount Juliet Golf Club last week. The lads were joined by Robert Frame and their Pro Tommy Fleetwood.
Gary is not stranger to the podium at the Irish Open Pro-Am, in 2019 he picked up the top spot in Lahinch alongside his brothers Ian and Niall with Pro Brandon Stone.
Well done from all at Cahir Park Golf Club.
