Golf update from Slievenamon GC, Tipperary - Furlong wins by the proverbial mile

Photo above: The Slievenamon Ladies Challenge Cup team who were all smiles, despite the sunshower, following their Challenge Cup win over Tipperary. From left to right: Carmel Condon, Vera Power, Phil Whyte and delighted coach Marian Power

Course was buzzing with the recent great weather

Slievenamon golfers took full advantage of the great weather last week, and the course was buzzing every day.

Competition is intensifying at Clonacody as the qualifying rounds of the Slievenamon Open become a staple of the week’s calendar.

The Gents also launched a new mid-week 4 ball competition which commenced on Monday last, July 5 and this will will complement the Weekend Singles Competition. So there is something to satisfy every competitive appetite at the moment.

On the Ladies side, Marian Power has been busy coaching our teams in the Challenge Cup and the Minor Cup, with Captain Teresa O’Brien offering huge support to the teams, and this has taken most of the focus for the week.

All the hard work paid off for our Challenge Cup team who played away in Tipperary , and who were tested to the limit by the home ladies but we still pulled off a well deserved win in the end.

Junior Coaching is back again

We have finally opened our doors again for Junior Coaching and it is an absolute delight to see so many familiar faces return to us, and to welcome some new faces as well. There really is nothing quite like the enthusiasm of young golfers to put a smile on your face (although on reflection the enthusiasm of older golfers is also quite endearing!). They all seemed to enjoy their lessons - and fortunately there was plenty of ice cream on hand to cool them down after their exertions.

Results

The Men's Competition results for the week are as follows:

Men's Weekend Singles, June 26/27

Overall Winner was the very much in-form Adrian Furlong 45 pts (19); Gross, Anthony Hayes 28 pts (11)

2nd, David Cairns 41 pts (17); 3rd, Barry Fitzgibbon, 40 pts (31)

Slievenamon Open Qualifier

Overall Winner, Ciaran Bolton, 46 pts (19); 2nd, Adrian Furlong 41 pts (19)

3rd , Edward John Cummins 41 pts (12); 4th, Damien Leen 40 pus (12); 5th, Peter Kelleher 40 pts (26)