Local bragging rights as Dundrum overcome Tipperary in Jimmy Bruen golf

Photo above: At the presentation to the winner of the County Tipperary Club Classic played in Dundrum recently. Left to right: Matt Ryan (MD, O’Dwyer Steel, sponsors of the winners’ prize), Dave O’Sullivan, representing the winning team and Club Captain Tony Reade.

MENS GOLF

Bruen team win against Tipperary

Our Bruen Team had a super win over Tipperary Golf Club last Saturday last winning 3½ to 1½. Congratulations to the team on a wonderful performance, and well done to the managers Edmond Tobin and Michael Hayes. They will now go on to play Templemore in the County Final we wish them the very best of luck.

Fred Perry team bow out

Our Fred Perry team was not so lucky when they went down to a very good Cahir Park team. Well done to all on an excellent performance.

Results

Results of the NCBI competition; in first place Sean Cross (25) with 39pts. 2nd Sean O’Connor (13) 39pts. 3rd Devon Ryan (14) 39pts. All were decided on count back. Sean Crosse & Sean O’Connor will represent the club in the next round of this competition.

Carroll Cup

Next weekend we have the Carroll Cup to the memory of the late Pat Carroll. All the proceeds from this competition go to South Tipperary Hospice. We are expecting a very big entry for this competition as usual.



LADIES GOLF

Our Tuesday morning scramble was won by Kay Crosse, Bridle Kinsella and Mary Knightly. Sunday & Wednesday 18 hole S/F was well supported. The winner was Margaret O’Riordan H/C 23.9 - 43 pts. 2nd Niamh Chadwick H/C 33.7- 42 pts. 3rd Geraldine Ryan H/C 25.6 – 39. Some very impressive scoring ladies well done.

Thursday evening’s mixed scramble was kindly sponsored by Coolmore with a very large turnout.

The winners were Lauryn Horgan, Oisin Slattery, & Niall Horgan with 25.5. 2nd Valerie Mackey , Brian Slattery & Pat Ryan 27.9. In third place Mary O’Donnell, John Moloney, & Thomas Keane 28.4.

Upcoming competitions

Competitions for July are as follows:

Sunday July 4, and Wednesday 7, an 18 hole S/F.

On Tuesday July 6, A 9 hole qualifier.

On Sunday July 11, and Tuesday 13, A Perpetual Cup Medal Competition which is a Stroke Play competition. Best of luck ladies for this beautiful cup.

Pink Day

Wednesday July 14, and Thursday 15, is our play in Pink Day kindly sponsored by Clann Hospitality. We thank the Proprietor Jeff Leo for his continued support for this very worthy cause. We welcome golfers from far and wide to raise valuable fund for Breast Cancer Research. Book your Tee time now to avoid disappointment as a wonderful day out assured. We have coffee morning on Wednesday from 10am to 1.30pm with lots of treats in store and plenty of outdoor seating available. Play in pink sub-committee have put a lot of work into making the two days a very enjoyable time in Dundrum Golf Club, whether you pop in for a coffee or join us to play golf on our beautiful course .

Brian Webster and his staff have done excellent work to showcase the course at its best. Lots of prizes to be won and specials will be on offer From the Deansgrove Menu. We finish on Thursday evening with BBQ starting 5 pm, Tickets on sale from the Golf shop, The Venue, Deansgrove or any member of the club Tickets cost €20 per person for some delicious food .

Sunday/ Wednesday July 18, & 21 an 18 S/F July 20, a 9 hole qualifier. Medal 4 is the Josie Alley 18-hole S/F. The ladies would like to thank Josie for her sponsorship since the establishment of the club and we look forward to seeing Josie for presentation of her fabulous prizes.

Seniors Golf

The winners of the 15-hole scramble were; Dave O’Sullivan, Diarmuid O’Connor & John Graves with 85 (81+4). In 2nd place P J Maher, John Moloney, Denis Ryan & Joe McGlinchey 85. 3rd Gerry Maher, Liam Ryan (Cashel), Danny Morrissey & Dick Hennessey 83. The seniors are out every Tuesday from 12:10 pm

Juvenile Golf

Juvenile coaching is ongoing and golf camps are also available over summer months call golf shop at 062 71117 for more details.

Some of our ladies helped to supervise the juveniles last week, the standard of golf was excellent and their knowledge and behaviour on the course was impeccable. They are a credit to themselves and their families. Well done also to juvenile the committee Flan, Marie, Anita, and Pat for the excellent work they put in every week to ensure the smooth running of the coaching from Marion , Rob , and Owen they are always ready for expert advice at anytime, just contact golf shop for more details.

The results of the Junior Competition from today Monday June 27.

The 9 Hole Competition in 1ST place Luke Keane & 2nd Alana Rose Walshe.

18 Hole Competition in 1st place Niall Tobin, 2nd Ellen Butler & 3rd Cian Carroll.