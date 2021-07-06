Temporary road closure in Tipperary

Temporary Traffic Management on the L-4018 at Butler Avenue Thurles from 07:00hrs on Tuesday 06 July 2021 to 19:00hrs on Thursday 08 July 2021. Diversions will be in place. Local access only. This Temporary Traffic Management is in place to facilitate resurfacing works.
Road Hazard Type:
Road Works
More News
It was with great sadness that Ballylooby Ladies Club learned of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Judy Butler.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.