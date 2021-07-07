Congratulations to Timmy on winning car in Tipperary Town Credit Union draw

Massive congratulations to Timmy White, from Tipperary Town, winner of Tipperary Town Credit Union July Members Car/Cash Draw. Pictured from left to right DJ O’Connell (TCU), with our first-place winner Timmy White.
More News
A graveyard Mass at Kilmaclugh Cemetery, Fethard. All graveyard Masses in Tipperary are off until further notice.
For more information on fostering with Tusla: Check out the online information session on Wednesday, July, 14 from 7pm – 9pm.
