Great win for Clonmel Town FC ladies

Well done to the Clonmel Town FC U12 girls team who had a great 6-1 victory against Peake Villa. Goal scorers were Lucy Morris x 4, Lauren Connolly x 2
More News
Sophie Moynihan ran in the U13 600 metres at the Munster Juvenile Track and Field championship in Cork
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.