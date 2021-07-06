Tipperary farming: rise in construction costs cutting real level of TAMS grants

Tipperary farming: rise in construction costs cutting real level of TAMS grants

Tipperary farming: rise in construction costs cutting real level of TAMS grants

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The fact that the budget was sufficient to approve all TAMS tranche 21 applicants has been welcomed by ICMSA farm and rural affairs chair Denis Drennan.

However, he said that the reference costs used to determine a grant must be updated immediately to reflect the substantial rise in construction costs

“Obviously we’ve been speaking to farmers across the country and, across every county, construction costs have increased by unprecedented levels in the last year,” he said.

He said that the result was that a farmer expecting a 40% grant will end up getting a substantially reduced grant rate as a result of increased construction costs and the failure of the Department to update reference costs.

“The Minister is going to have to revise the reference costs immediately and, in the interests of fairness, we think that the revised reference costs should apply to all investments under TAMS completed in 2021,” he said.

He said that the construction increases were of double digit size and were putting unexpected and insurmountable financial strains on farmers trying to complete investments.

“If we’re going to grant-aid the construction then the grants must be based on a current and realistic costs,” said Mr Drennan.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie