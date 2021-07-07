Practice makes perfect - congrats to Darragh on his Tipperary selection

PICKED FOR WEST U-14 HURLING SQUAD
Congratulations to Darragh O’Hora who was picked for the West U14 Hurling squad for the up coming inter - divisional tournament.
Making all that practice pay off Darragh can always be found in the field with his bag of sliothars doing what he does best and hopefully this leads on to an inter county career beginning with the Tony Forrestall and well deserved.
More News
Congratulations to Darragh O’Hora, Sologhead, who was picked for the West Tipperary U14 Hurling squad
The death occurred on Thursday, June 24, at Cork University Hospital of Martin Sadlier, Old Road, Cashel, and late of Gortnakellis, Cashel.
Minister Anne Rabbitte, meets with the Ability Project participants during her recent visit to the KRC in Tipperary Town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.