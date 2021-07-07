Boost for a Tipperary soccer club with Texaco Support for Sport cheque presentation

LATTIN/CULLEN FC

Boost for a Tipperary soccer club with Texaco Support for Sport cheque presentation

Attending the Texaco Support for Sport Award to Cullen-Lattin FC

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Caption for picture above: The presentation to Cullen-Lattin FC members Anne Bradshaw, Mike Landers, Ger Riordan, Aidan Lohan and Shane O’Brien, was made at a private ceremony held at the Club grounds. Pictured with them is Valero Area Sales Manager, D.J. Fleming (second left).

Cullen-Lattin FC, Tipperary county winners in the recent Texaco Support for Sport initiative, has been presented with a cheque for €5,000 which will be used to purchase outdoor gym equipment.
One of almost 400 clubs countrywide to make an application under the scheme, and finalists in the 2016 FAI Club of The Year, Cullen-Lattin FC is a hub for social and community activity whose clubhouse is available to all community groups. Started in 1982 with a plot of uneven land for a pitch, it now has two full-size astro surface pitches and a walking track.
The presentation was made to the Club by Valero Energy (Ireland) Limited – the company that markets fuel in Ireland under the Texaco brand. Under its Texaco Support for Sport initiative, launched last September, a fund of €130,000 was set aside for allocation in equal amounts of €5,000 to successful applicants chosen on a county-by-county basis. Overseeing the adjudication process was Texaco Support for Sport ambassador, former Irish rugby international and broadcaster, Donncha O’Callaghan.
Entries to the Texaco Support for Sport 2021 initiative will open this autumn.

