Tipperary gardaí issue alert following construction site thefts
The has been an increase in incidents where building sites are being targeted by thieves, according to gardaí in the Nenagh district.
Copper cable was stolen from a site at Tyone, Nenagh, some time between Saturday and Monday last.
It is understood that another building site in the same area was broken into the previous week.
Gardaí are asking construction workers to be mindful of site security where valuable material is stored.
