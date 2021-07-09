Tipperary driver doing three-point turn on Nenagh road collided with vehicle

A driver who collided with a car while he was attempting a three-point turn was convicted of driving without reasonable care by Nenagh Court.

Edwin O’Meara of 11 St Flannan’s Street, Nenagh, pleaded not guilty to the offence at Newline, St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, on April 24, 2019.

Garda Aisling Dunne said that she was called to a road traffic collision at 9.50am on the day and told the court there was only material damage to each vehicle.

She said Mr O’Meara stated that he was turning around to go back towards his home on St Flannan’s Street when the acident happened.

Garda Mark O’Connor told the court that Mr O’Meara said that he was doing a u-turn.

In his evidence, Mr O’Meara stated that the injured party had a phone in her hand while driving. This was denied in court by the injured party.

He agreed the injured party had received €3,500 in damages from his insurance company arising out of the accident.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured,” said Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

She noted that Mr O’Meara said he had done the same manoeuvre on numerous occasions.

However, she said that if he had looked he would have seen the other vehicle approaching.

“He took a manoeuvre when he shouldn’t have,” she said.

Mr O’Meara's solicitor, Conor Delaney, said that it was a journey his client had taken on numerous occasions without incident.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr O’Meara €200 and set recognizance in the event of an appeal in Mr O’Meara’s own bond of €250.