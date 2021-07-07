Tipperary farm leaders in call to build Glanbia cheese facility without further delay

Tipperary farm leaders in call to build Glanbia cheese facility without further delay

The proposed Glanbia cheese facility at Belview: calls to allow it proceed without delay

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

There have been calls to let Glanbia build its proposed cheese facility in the southeast without delay following the High Court rejection last week of an An Taisce effort for leave to appeal it going ahead in the Court of Appeal.

The project has now been fully considered by Kilkenny County Council, An Bord Pleanála, the High Court and this latest application. On each occasion, the process has found in favour of developing the plant.

ICMSA, IFA and Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher have all called for the plant to be built as soon as possible.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said that the proposed plant had now been examined in exhausting detail by numerous authorities and experts and all had given permission – subject to conditions.

He said that it is time for the matter to move forward with the Belview plant proceeding and becoming a critical piece of infrastructure for the South East.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the decision not to allow a further hearing of An Taisce’s objection to the plant was the fourth time the project has been upheld.

“An Taisce has a prescribed role in the planning system, but they also have a duty to act responsibly. On each occasion, the process has found everything is in order,” the Toomevara farmer stated.

Meanwhile, Mr McCormack said that ICMSA always believed that this plant was in the interests of Ireland’s dairy sector and the wider southeast region and further believed that it can – and it will – be planned and operated in accordance with the most advanced environmental standards and thinking.

The Tipperary Town farmer said that it was time for all involved in the debate to show their confidence in our ability to weigh-up these questions and make the correct decisions.

“This plant should be built without any further delay,” said Mr McCormack.

Mr Cullinan said that the Glanbia project at Belview was designed as a response to the challenge from Brexit and the need for our sector to diversify its products and seek new markets.

He pointed out that it was an initiative that was designed to safeguard the livelihoods of farm families and the rural economy in the southeast.

Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher declared it a “victory for common sense”.

“Dairy farmers were facing significant financial losses if this facility was not given the go ahead as many had invested in increasing their dairy herd to meet the production requirements of this new facility.

“This is a good day for rural Ireland. Jobs will be created in the construction and operation of this facility and thousands of dairy farmers have been given predictability and certainty in terms of their contracts,” said Mr Kelleher.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

Tipperary hurling legend Len Gaynor and his wife Eileen pictured at the Tipp clare game on Sunday

Tipperary hurling legend Len Gaynor and his wife Eileen pictured at the Tipp clare game on Sunday

Sport

Tipperary GAA Scene

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie