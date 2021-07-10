Tipperary gardaí called to separate disturbances in Nenagh
The gardaí in the Nenagh Garda Division have responded to two separate disturbances around Nenagh over the past week.
Gardaí responded to a disturbance at Ballyvillane, Nenagh, at 1pm last Thursday, July 1.
A male was arrested at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.
Another man was arrested under the Public Order Act after gardaí attended the scene of a disturbance at Silver Street, Nenagh, in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
The gardaí said that a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in this matter.
