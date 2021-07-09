Tipperary water park faces anxious few days due to insurance crux

Tipperary water park amenity Aqua Splash in Dromineer faces an anxious few days as its operators wait to see if they can get insurance for the business.

It is one of many such activity parks around the country where a UK-based insurance company has pulled the plug on cover.

“The insurance company just pulled out of Ireland because they said the risks were too high,” said operator Stephen Fitzgerald.

He said they will have to close elements of the park from this coming Monday if they can’t get cover through the Irish Association of Adventure Tourism, who are in talks over the dilemma and are awaiting a response to their efforts.

Aqua Splash can continue to hire out kayaks and pedal boats at Dromineer, but the cover for the water park ends in Mid-July.

“IAAT say they are waiting on word. Even so, we may have to close for a couple of days. We are hopeful, we can stay open,” he said.

Mr Fitzgerald said that the park, which has been in operation for a number of years, has had a “very good” six weeks since it reopened after Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

“It is getting more popular and it is not weather dependent,” he said.

With up to 100 people using it daily, and employing 20 people, Mr Fitzgerald said that Aqua Splash was bringing extra business to Dromineer.

Meanwhile, Cllr Seamus Morris has called on Tipperary County Council to see if Irish Public Bodies can take on the insurance cover for outdoor parks as a stop gap measure.

“We have been asked to have an outdoor summer and this is a huge problem for people who have invested heavily in providing us with the way of enjoying outdoor activities. This is an emergency situation,” he said.