Tipperary open air art exhibition to put you at one with nature in Birdhill
A unique community event will take place in Birdhill this summer.
At a time when it is difficult to arrange any type of collective events, an open air art exhibition will be on display along the Pollagh Trail from July 16 to August 15.
The exhibition is entitled At One with Nature, focusing on local animal life.
Some 50 local artists, ranging in age from eight to 80, and including emerging, professional individuals and school groups, will display their talents in original works for all to enjoy while taking in the environmental delights on the 2km walking route.
The idea is the brainchild of local artist, Melissa Ryan, an Australian native, now Birdhill resident, who has created and managed the exhibition which is supported by Creative Ireland, Tipperary County Council and Tipperary ETB.
The event will take place with the kind permission of the Pollagh landowners.
For further details contact Melissa Ryan 087-9064401.
Not just in Ballingarry - but thanks to all the Tidy Towns volunteers throughout County Tipperary for their tremendous work every year
