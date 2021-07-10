Nenagh Éire Óg to host club gear swap shop

Nenagh Éire Óg Juvenile Club are planning a Swap Shop for Eire Og gear in July. All funds raised will go to The Children's Ark Paediatric Unit at University Hospital, Limerick.

Families and players are asked to root out and wash any club gear that is no longer being used but still in good condition.

Gear for the Swap Shop should be handed into the club house on Thursday, July 8, between 5:30-6:30pm.

Please attach a label stating the age group/size on each item.

No boots or socks please.

The Swap Shop itself will take place on Thursday, July 15, at Éire Óg. More details to follow next week.

All attending are reminded that Covid guidelines must be strictly adhered to.

U19 Hurling: Well done to our U19 team who put up a great performance last Wednesday evening to defeat Lorrha Rovers on a scoreline 4-22 to 2-9. Seth Shayanaweko scored two of the goals with Josh Keller and Ben West bagging the other two.

Junior Hurling: Our Junior As played Borrisoleigh on Saturday evening in MacDonagh Park with Borrisoleigh coming out on top on a scoreline of 2-13 to 1-22, with Darragh Walsh and Craig Hilmi getting the Nenagh goals.

The Junior As have a bye next weekend with the final group game against Roscrea on the weekend of July 16-17.

The Junior Bs were due to play their final group game on Monday of this week against the Silvermines.

Senior Hurling: The third and final round of the Co Hurling League will take place next weekend where Thurles Sarsfields will provide the opposition. This game is due to take place in MacDonagh Park on Sunday, July 11, at 12. Please keep an eye on the website and social media for all updates on fixtures.

Co U20 Panels: Well done to Sean Phelan and Conor Hennessy who were both selected on the Tipperary U20 hurling panel for 2021 and to Callan Scully who is on the U20 Football panel.

Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €5,800, the highest jackpot to date. To be in with a chance to win please play online through the link on the club website.

Munster Championship: Well done to Barry Heffernan and Jake Morris who both played in Tipperary’s four-point win over Clare in the Munster semi final on Sunday.

U5 Boys: Training continues every Saturday from 10am to 11am. Anyone else interested in joining U5 training please contact Erica on 086-8774496. Please make contact as soon as you can as an online health questionnaire needs to be completed before taking part.

For any parents who plan to take a coaching role with the U5 group must complete two steps, firstly Garda vetting must be completed and secondly an online safeguarding course - https://learning.gaa.ie/safeguarding It’s a refresher course which covers this aspect of the requirement.

Garda vetting: You cannot be involved as a coach or mentor in any juvenile coaching set up without your GAA Garda vetting.

U7: The U7 boys squad is continuing to grow with 38 boys involved now and always ready to welcome more new faces. Training continues on Tuesdays, 6pm to 7 pm and Saturday mornings from 10am to 11am.

U9: The U9 boys hosted Newport on Saturday morning in MacDonagh Park. The boys played very well and enjoyed the games.

U9 hurling training continues Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 11am with football training on Wednesdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. We continue to have over 30 at each training.

U11: The U11 hurling training continues each Tuesday and Friday at 6pm. Gaelic football training is at 5.30pm on Wednesdays. New players are always welcome for either code.

U13: Congratulations to the Nenagh Eire Og U13A football panel and their coaches on winning the

U13A plate final. The boys played a very well fought and spirited match against Silvermines. In the end Nenagh won out comfortably. Thanks to Silvermines for a well fought match. Well done to this brilliant group of boys and their very dedicated coaches.

U15: Following their great win in the U15 Football Plate final last week training continues for hurling and football on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

U17: U17s continue to train every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. We hope to have two challenge matches in the coming week. We would also be delighted to welcome back any former member of this squad who would like to hurl or play football.