Cllr Michael Smith launches the Summer Stars 2021 reading programme at the Tipperary Library Service

Cllr Michael Smith launched the Summer Stars 2021 at the Library Service
Cllr Michael Smith, former Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, recently launched Summer Stars 2021 at the Library Service.
Running from June to August, Summer Stars is a national, free, reading programme for all children. Pick up your Summer Stars bag, with reading card and pencil to get started with, choose from our vast selection of new books, and go on a summer adventure of reading and writing this year.
Cllr Michael Smith says, “The summer months provide an ideal opportunity for children to take time to find books they really enjoy and experience reading as an activity which is fun and entertaining.
”Libraries are open and we want to extend a big welcome to children to visit us. There is lots to discover at your local library this summer. Summer Stars is an annual initiative under the Right to Read programme. Visit www.tipperarylibraries.ie for more.
